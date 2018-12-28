A new Nigeria is coming, says Fela Durotoye, ANN presidential candidate

By Lamidi Bamidele

The Presidential Candidate of the Alliance for New Nigerian, ANN, Mr Fela Durotoye, Friday asked Nigerians to exercise patience, noting that a new Nigeria awash with peace and joy would soon emerge come 2019.

In his Christmas and new year message to Nigerians, Mr Durotoye said, “I know that many people are going through some tough times while some people are blessed to be blessings to others. But whatever the situation is, I want Nigerians to understand that there is hope in new Nigeria that is coming, where everyone will have hope, peace and joy.”

He argued that the current situation in Nigeria is still redeemable if the right leadership is put in place.

According to him, “if the right leaders get there through the right channel, they will command the right followership among the populace and the people will be ready to follow the example of the leadership”.

In his Christmas greeting, the astute politician said “On behalf of myself, my wife, Tara, our boys as well as our extended ANN family led by our Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Daniel and my running mate Mrs Khadijah Abdulahi-Iyah, I will like to wish you all a merry Christmas filled with love, peace and joy.

Fela Durotoye a product of Moremi High School and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife was voted in 2018, as 30th most reputable African person in the reputation poll by Global Reputation, a reputation Management Consulting Company.