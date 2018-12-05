5 die, 9 injured in Enugu auto crash – Police

Five persons and 15 cows were killed, yesterday, with nine persons also injured when a trailer carrying cows skidded off the road and tumbled while trying to avoid a broken down tanker.

It was gathered the accident occurred between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. near Emene Community axis of the Enugu-Abakaliki road.

Confirming the accident, yesterday, in Enugu, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said “The trailer hit a vehicle in the process causing the accident which left five persons dead and nine others injured.

“Fifteen cows were also killed.

“Police operatives are now working at the scene to avoid further accident, they are also intensifying efforts to remove the vehicles,’’ he said.

The PPRO also revealed that the injured persons had been rushed to National Orthopaedic Hospital, Enugu for medical attention.