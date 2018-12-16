400 Taraba orphans enjoy Alhassan’s yuletide charity

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—The immediate past minister of women affairs and social development, Aisha Alhassan at the weekend gave succour to no fewer than 400 vulnerable children when she donated food items to United Methodist Church of Nigeria, UMCN Orphanage in Jalingo.

Alhassan who is the gubernatorial candidate of United Democratic Party, UDP, made the donation in partnership with a Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO.

She noted that Yuletide which symbolises the time to share and show love was an opportunity to give a sense of belonging to the needy.

According to her, “God himself encouraged us to give to those in need and we believe this is the greatest reward the Almighty requires from us.”

A representative of the NGO, Johnson Bayegunhi who explained that Alhassan chose the orphanage also added that the partnership was part of its social responsibility to the society.

Coordinator of the Orphanage, Simon Benjamin elated after receiving the items poured encomium on the former minister for the humanitarian gesture.

He noted that the food items would support the daily upkeep of the children and in particular engender a wonderful yuletide celebration like their counterparts in the society.