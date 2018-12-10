37 ships carrying various products expected at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 36 ships to bring in petroleum products, food and other goods from Dec. 10 to Dec. 29, at Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports.

Six of the 37 ships will sail in with petrol.

The other 31 ships are carrying buckwheat, general cargo, ethanol, aviation fuel, steel, diesel, sugar, butane gas, frozen fish and containers carrying different goods.

According to the NPA, 14 ships have arrived the ports and are waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, diesel and petrol. (NAN)