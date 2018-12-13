35 erring NYSC members sanctioned in Lagos

Mr Mohammed Momoh, the State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Lagos State, says 35 erring corps members in the state have been sanctioned for not obeying the rules and regulations of the one year compulsory scheme.

“Out of this number, 15 would repeat their service, while the remaining 20 would have period of extension of service,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

He spoke with NAN at the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Passing Out programme, at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

Momoh said 3,699 corps members who successfully completed the one year scheme in the state were now a part of the labour market.

“I wish the corps members well and urge them not to travel in the night. Do not over indulge, in the name of celebrating your passing out.

“You must continue to be responsible citizens and contribute to the development of our great nation.

“Use all the training you have learnt in the course of the one year service to improve yourselves, bearing in mind that many of you have acquired one skill or the other in camp.

“Don’t wait for white collar jobs. Be your own boss and employer of labour,” he advised the corps members.

Momoh urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the scheme. (NAN)