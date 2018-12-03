Breaking News
3 die in Edo multiple auto crashes

By Alemma Aliu

THREE persons   lost their lives in a multiple car accident while 10  others sustained injuries at Ewu hill, on the Benin-Auchi-Abuja Road, weekend.

The incident involved four trucks, three cars and a commercial bus.

Eyewitnesses said that one of the  trucks had brake failure and in the driver’s bid to control it,  it  rammed into other vehicles, killing three persons on the spot.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anthony Okon, who confirmed the incident, said: “28 people were involved in the multiple accident.  Three  died, 10 were injured while others were  unhurt.

“The problem is that, the route needs to be dualized. Construction work is going on there, but at snail speed. If it is not dualized,  such will continue to happen.”

He noted that the single lane could not  take the vehicular traffic on the road hence the incessant accident.

 


