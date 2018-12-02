2face, others to feature in Idoma Carnival 2018

By Davies Iheamnachor

Nigeria hip-hop star, Innocent Idiebia, popularly known as, 2Face Idiebia, will lead other top Nigeria artistes to Otukpo in Benue state for the Idoma International Carnival, IIC, 2018.

2face will be trilling the thousands of home and foreign tourists that will gather in the ancient Idoma Kingdom.

The founder of IIC and the chairman of the organising committee, Prince Edwin Ochai, announced this in Port Harcourt.

Ochai said: “The tourism driven five day culture and entertainment fiesta is an annual event to showcase the beauty, hospitality and rich cultural heritage of the Idoma people, and the tourism hub of North central.

“The carnival which started in 2013, was born out of the compelling philanthropic desire to expose his people to investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

“The carnival will improve the life of the Idoma people and indeed the entire Benue state by sharing her vast tourism wealth with the outside world.”