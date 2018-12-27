2019: Wike assures Ogoni Ethnic Nationality of more projects

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality that he will consolidate on his projects delivery in the area during his second term.

Speaking while commissioning the Akporo Water Project executed by a member of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Williams Nzidee in Khana Local Government Area on Wednesday, Governor Wike said that he has used his first term to fulfil key campaign promises to the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality.



Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke , the Rivers State Governor noted that the dualization of the Sakpenwa-Bori, the completion of the Kpopie-Bodo Road, the reconstruction of the General Hospital, Bodo, the ongoing completion of the Zonal Hospital, Bori, the reconstruction of the Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, the Eleme-Oyigbo road, the construction of Kira-Nonwan-Barayira-Sime-Eteo Road in Tai Local Government and reconstruction of basic schools in the four Ogoni Local Government Areas.

The governor noted that the way he kept political promises during his first term is the same way he will honour his promises during his second term.

He said: “Let me on behalf of the Rivers State Governor thank you people for the support. It shows that you like our party. Our party keeps to promises. We don’t lie,if you can remember, by this time Nov. 2014 before 2015 election, we came here,we said if Ogoni vote for us ,the first thing we will do is to dualize the Sakpenwa-Bori Road.

“You can confirm that the road has been constructed. We have fulfilled our promise on Birabi Memorial Grammar School, the Zonal Hospital in Bori and other key projects in Ogoni Local Government Areas “.

Governor Wike advised the Ogoni people not to be deceived by the fake promises of the APC, saying that the party failed to execute the

2015 campaign promises .

He urged them to vote for PDP candidates during the 2019 General elections.

He said: “When the court nullified the elections, they brought Vice President before December that year. They said they will clean up Ogoni. That clean up has been politicised.

“When they come to for 2019 campaign, let’s ask them about their former promises.Don’t vote for liars again”.

Also speaking, member of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Mr Williams Nzidee said that Ogoni people will massively vote for Governor Wike because he has shown capacity to deliver. He urged Ogoni people to also vote for all the PDP candidates participating in the elections.