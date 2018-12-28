2019: Why ethnicity, blackmail, vote buying are no options – Maku

By David Odama

LAFIA – FORMER Minister of Information in the Dr Goodluck Jonathan administration and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Governorship Candidate in Nasarawa State, Labaran Maku, has told other political parties, candidates not to consider ethnicity, blackmail and vote buying as routes to winning the 2019 general elections.

Maku, who also dispelled the rumour that he would be rejected and humiliated in the state in 2019 advised other candidates and their parties to base their campaigns on issues and programmes that would transform the society.

The APGA governorship standard bearer said that the emergence of other governorship candidates from the Eggon ethnic group would by no means hurt his chances of winning the poll in Nasarawa.

Maku, who was responding to questions during a participatory programme on one of the radio stations, Option FM, in Akwanga, in the state state, said he remains stable, unworried by the number of governorship candidates parading themselves from his ethnic group, noting that his personality has gone beyond ethnic and religious politics.

According to the two time APGA governorship candidate: “People from all the ethnic nationalities will vote for the candidate they believe has the pedigree and capacity to tackle the myriad of challenges confronting the state. This election is not about Eggon people. This election is about the candidate that will be accepted and supported all over the state. It would not be about my tribe. I am offering myself to serve because I believe in the experience I have demonstrated in my capacity that I could do more for the people of this state.

“I can tell you today that as I go round to campaign, people are no longer talking about tribe and religion because of the things that have happened. People are talking about who will solve the problem of Nasarawa State. I think we have built sufficient trust in the people of Nasarawa State by identifying with them,’’ adding that his plan is to increase the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state by ensuring peace and security, which will encourage investors to come and invest in the state.

He said unlike in 2015, APGA is fielding candidates in all elective positions in Nasarawa State now, adding that the party has succeeded in putting down structures that can sensitize and mobilise people to vote for the party during the 2019 elections.

Maku, however, expressed concern over the lukewarm attitude of people towards collecting their Permanent Voter’s Cards, PVCs saying all political parties and community leaders should mobilise their people to exercise their franchise in the elections.