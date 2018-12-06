2019: Tone down your utterances, Oyegun counsels politicians

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—Immediate past National Chairman of All Progressives Congress APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has called on partisans to exercise restraint in their utterances.

The former party chairman spoke yesterday at a media parley in his Abuja residence.

Oyegun also expressed sadness over the current crisis in the APC ahead of the general election, expressing confidence that the ongoing peace moves would yield expected results.

His words: “I am not happy with the instability in the party. I don’t think I know someone who is happy today about that but like I said earlier there are peace missions that I have found all over the country.

“What we require is peace I pray God to give these teams the wisdom that is required to work out the settlement to bring the party back to strong political party fighting force.”