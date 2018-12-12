2019: Stakeholders advocate multi-agency synergy

By Etop Ekanem

Leaders of Thought from security, safety and media have advocated public enlightenment and advocacy education for a hitch-free 2019 elections.

The opinion leaders were brought together by Academy Halogen as experts for its monthly Enterprise Security Risk Management roundtable tagged Enterprise Security Risks— 2019 Elections, to explore ideas on public safety and enterprise security risks as they pertain to the forthcoming general election.

Speaking, Special Adviser on Security and Intelligence to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Adekunle Ajanaku, noted that based on past and contemporary development, elections in Nigeria are prone to violence and civil disturbances mostly orchestrarated by political sponsors using vulnerable youths as tools.

On his part, GMD, Halogen Security Company Limited, Mr. Wale Olaoye, advised the use of technology in solving electoral issues.

Dr. Abdulrazaq Balogun, Executive Secretary of Lagos State Security Trust Fund, LSSTF, mentioned unresolved issues arising from primaries among the political parties as a major factor likely to pose risks to the coming election.