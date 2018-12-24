2019: Sabbatarians protest fixing polls on Saturdays

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA—MEMBERS of the Association of Sabbatarian Youths of Nigeria, ASYN, a body that observes its holy day of worship on Saturdays, have protested the fixing of election on Saturdays, arguing that over 43 million of their members across the country would be disenfranchised in 2019 if the situation was not reversed.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari and made available to Vanguard, the national president of the association, Evangelist B.K. Udezeh and national secretary, Mr. C.N.Orji said it was an established fact that three worshiping days, namely Sunday, Friday, and Saturday for Christians, Muslims and Jews respectively, had been given international recognition.

According to them, it was only in Nigeria that most of the national activities and elections were being conducted on Saturdays, thereby depriving Saturday worshippers their right to vote and be voted for and to participate in other national activities as eligible citizens of Nigeria.

The letter read in part: “It is worthy of note that the considerable number of Sabbatarian youth voters are more than eight million and more than 35 million non-youth members of Sabbath are eligible to vote.”