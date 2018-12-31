2019: Remain united, peaceful, Okowa urges Deltans

Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, felicitated with all Deltans as they stepped into 2019 and expressed gratitude to God for the grace granted Delta and its citizens in 2018.
Praying for the unity and peace in the state, which, he noted “is the bedrock of meaningful development in any given society,” he expressed the hope that 2019 will be a year of fulfilling a greater and stronger Delta.
He said: “Given our success story in the past three and half years in office, I have no doubt that with the same level of cooperation from the good people of Delta State, our government will achieve more in all facets of governance”.
“Our optimism is driven by the support we enjoy from our Youths, leaders, the legislature, the judiciary, the civil service, my team of political appointees, agencies of government, both at the federal and the state levels, as well multilateral donor agencies.”
The Governor stressed that, despite shortfall in revenue projections, his administration will continued to ensure that the developmental needs of the state are attended to by applying the level of prudence and ingenuity that the present challenges demand. He appealed to all Deltans to look up to the New Year with the same zeal of a people with a capacity to excel even in difficult situations and noted that “Delta people have always been identified for their creativity.”