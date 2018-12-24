2019 polls: PDP kicks against IGP’s tenure extension

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, rejected the tenure extension of the current Inspector General of Police alleging that he will be used to manipulate the 2019 general elections.

It also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to ensure representatives of political parties and election observers have free access to its Situation Room where the 2019 general election results will be transmitted.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan said this during an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos.

Ologbodiyan said: “We are rejecting the tenure extension of the current IGP because we believe that he will be used by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to rig the 2019 elections. We believe that what is honourable is for him to finish his tenure and leave. We are also calling on him to ensure that he insulates the Nigerian police from politics and leave a legacy that Nigerians will remember him for.”

On the free access to INEC’s Situation Room, he said: “We know that INEC has a situation room where results are going to be transmitted. We are enjoining the media and civil society groups to insist that the INEC chairman allow EU observers and other observers to monitor the transmission of the results. That is the only direct way to ensure that there is no rigging.

“What happened during the governorship election in Osun State was that INEC discovered in the situation room that the results transmitted showed that the PDP had won and that was why the Commission began to manipulate the results. They were able to do this because observers were not allowed into the Situation Room. We are insisting that every observer must be represented in the Situation Room where results will be transmitted.

Speaking further, the PDP spokesperson said reconciliatory moves are ongoing to placate aggrieved members of the party.

He said: “We will continue to burst all the rigging plans of the APC. We also want to urge Nigerians not to allow the APC to use force to scare them away. They should not allow them to create apathy during the elections.”