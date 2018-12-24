2019 polls: Join hands against insecurity, insensitivity — Obasanjo

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo has called on Nigerians to join hands against insecurity and insensitivity in the country.

Obasanjo said this at the 80th birthday of Ango Abdullahi, former Vice-Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, ABU.

NAN reports that the ceremony was organised by the Abdullahi Kwasau Dynasty.

The former president said the call became necessary in view of the incessant insecurity bedevilling the country.

Obasanjo said: “Nobody should feel that he has the monopoly of violence and if it is violence, when you are pushed to the wall, well they say a man dies only once.

“But is it violence that will make this country what it should be? Is it insecurity? I heard that couples were preparing themselves for marriage, and they were abducted here in Nigeria.

“For as long as our nation is not what it should be, then you, our children, the youth and we, your parents, no matter our ages, have to work together to make our country what it should be.

“Nobody can say yes, it is my country, I can do whatever I like with it; God will not allow that to happen.”