2019 poll: Buhari not yet validly nominated — OKUPE

A former presidential spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe, yesterday, declared that All Progressives Congress, APC, is yet to have a candidate for 2019 presidential election.

In an interview, Okupe also lamented the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the electoral act that has since been passed by the National Assembly.

He said: “APC is only using their house boy who heads the INEC and his junior staff. Actions and activities of INEC are being dictated directly from the villa. If that is not the case, by now if INEC Chairman was a truly independent person, he ought to have conveyed message to APC and the villa that they do not have a candidate for 2019 presidential election”.

“As of today, the nomination of President Buhari is not valid. To be nominated for an election, there are some conditions that must be met as provided by the constitution and the electoral act. Number one, you must be a Nigerian. Now, there are issues that were even confirmed by the President himself in Poland that there is doubt about his nationality whether he is a Nigerian or a Sudanese.”