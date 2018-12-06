2019: PDP insists on Ladi Adebutu as Ogun gov candidate

By Dapo Akinrefon & Omezia Ajayi

ABUJA—THE Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, insisted that Mr. Ladi Adebutu remains its candidate for the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan said the declaration puts to rest all “controversies, uncertainties and misgivings regarding the authentic governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State.”

The party spokesperson, however, cautioned fifth columnists “trying to cause confusion within its fold in Ogun State, particularly those already identified as working for the APC, to desist from such acts in the general interest.”

The statement reads in part: “Ladi Adebutu was duly elected as the PDP candidate in the primary conducted by the National Working Committee, NWC, the only body empowered to conduct such primaries, and his name and particulars have since been duly submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, by the leadership of the party.

“All PDP members, supporters and the general public should, by this declaration, completely disregard, as an impostor, any other person parading himself as the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State, as only Ladi Adebutu is our flag bearer and Governorship candidate in Ogun State.”

Kashamu remains candidate, INEC insists

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reiterated its earlier indecision to recognize the Buruji Kashamu faction of the PDP in Ogun State as well as its governorship candidate.

The commission had in a letter signed by its acting secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, dated October 28, said it has resolved to accept list of candidates presented by the Bayo Dayo-led State Executive Committee in Ogun State, for the 2019 general elections.

A senior director in the commission, who pleaded anonymity since the case was still in court, told Vanguard that: “Kashamu’s candidates remained on the INEC list. Nothing has changed from its earlier position.”

Kashamu carpets Ologbodiyan

Also reacting,Media Adviser to Senator Buruji Kashamu, Austin Oniyokor faulted the party spokesperson on the choice of Mr. Adebutu.

Oniyokor said: “Our attention has been drawn to a press statement purportedly issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan claiming that one Ladi Adebutu is the governorship candidate of the Party in Ogun State.

“We doubt if Mr. Ologbodiyan truly issued the statement because it smacks of ignorance of the extant provisions of our Party’s Constitution.

“It is also in utter disregard of court judgments on the matter. It is clearly contemptuous and in clear violation of valid and subsisting court pronouncements. We are shocked that with both the Courts and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, upholding the rights of the Engr. Adebayo Dayo-led Exco as validly constituted, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, purportedly speaking on behalf of the National Working Committee, NWC, could seek to overrule both the Courts and INEC.

Whilst we hold the National Working Committee, NWC, in high esteem, we make bold to state that contrary to Ologbodiyan’s claim that it is “only the NWC that is empowered to conduct primaries…”

Clearly, the candidature of Senator Buruji Kashamu having emerged from the only legally recognized structure of the Party in Ogun State is on a sure footing; and no one, no matter how powerful, can be stronger than God and the judiciary.

“We hope that our dear Party will use this occasion to prove to the whole world that it has turned a new leaf where the Rule of Law prevails.”

