2019: PDP campaign train hits Kwara

…As party predicts defeat for Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will Wednesday hold its North- Central Zonal Rally in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

Basking in the euphoria of its successful outing in Sokoto where it kicked off the campaigns on Tuesday, the party has predicted a similar outing today, saying Nigerians are waiting anxiously to cast their ballots at the polls.

In a chat with Vanguard Monday, PDP National Vice Chairman (South-West), Eddy Olafeso noted that the party will consolidate on its Sokoto outing to further enlighten Nigerians on the need to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Olafeso added that the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar “having done very well in turning around the nation’s economy both as a public servant and a private businessman, has shown that he is the right man for the job.”

Bemoaning what he called the worrisome level of poverty in the land, Olafeso called on Nigerians to reflect on the past three and half years while “walking the short distance to cast their votes. ”

He added that after “failing to address the key issues of economy, security and anti-corruption not to mention divisions in the country, Nigerians now have an opportunity to make a choice that will determine the direction this country will go in the next four years by rejecting the All Progressives Congress, APC.”

Meanwhile , Kola Ologbondiyan, Director, Media and Publicity of the Campaign Council has assured Nigerians that it’s candidate is not one that would take the nation down the path of recession if elected into office, stressing that what the party will take to Kwara, is a message of hope and redemption- one that will lift the spirit of despondent Nigerians “wherever they are today. ”

He said: “The PDP is bringing to Nigerians a message of hope. A message that will make it possible for their children to go to school at little or no cost.

“Our candidate, Atiku Abubakar is a unifier, not a divisive leader given to clannish and ethnic tendencies. So, we are calling on Nigerians to rally round a detribalised leader who understands that our differences in tribes, religion and what have you is a source of strength, not weakness.

“Atiku will not take Nigeria down the path of recession. As a private employer of labour, he knows what it takes to create jobs. As a former Vice President who presided over the Economic Council, he is at home with how best government can leverage on its resources to make life meaningful for the citizens.”

He warned the Presidency to prepare for the immediate defeat that awaits it in 2019, adding that “should elections hold today, President Buhari will head to Daura because he has demonstrated a lack of capacity to function in a constitutional democracy.”