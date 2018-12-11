2019: Orbih urges Nigerians to defend their votes

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Dan Orbih, has called on Nigerians to defend their votes and ensure that it counts during the 2019 general election.

Orbih, who gave the advice while flagging off the PDP campaign rally at Saboginda-Ora in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, said All Progressives Congress, APC, government of President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to deliver on the promises it made to Edo people and Nigerians in 2015.

He told the people to campaign for PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying that it was only PDP that can solve the hunger and myriad of problems that Nigerians were suffering from.

Declaring the Owan council campaign rally open, he urged PDP leaders to commence ward and local government campaign in the area ahead of the 2019 general election.

Also speaking during the rally, former member of House of Represen-tatives, Alhaji Abubakar Momoh, told the PDP loyalists not to vote for APC again, saying it will worsen the poverty level in the state and country.