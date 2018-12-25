2019: Okowa’s achievements will earn him second tenure— Aduvie

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State stalwart of People Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Richard Aduvie, has said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s exploits in human and infrastructure development in the state would earn him a second tenure in the 2019 general election.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Aduvie, who is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Community Development, noted that aside PDP, no other political party had the capacity to win the governorship election in the state.

His words: “I am convinced, like others, that Governor Okowa will clinch victory come 2019 because I don’t see any other governorship aspirant who can defeat him.

“There is no vacancy in government house, Asaba, because Governor Okowa is going to complete his second tenure. Delta is a stronghold of PDP, so the party will clinch victory in the elections at all levels.”

He called on PDP supporters to remain resolute and rally support for the governor to enable him actualise his victory in the forthcoming elections.