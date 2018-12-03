2019: NYSC DG warns corps members against electoral offences

Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members against electoral offences as 2019 general elections approach.

The NYSC boss gave the warning during inspection visit to the 2018 Batch ‘C’ stream II orientation course at Kusalla in Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

Kazaure was represented by the Scheme Director of Community Development Services (CDS) and special projects Mr Yusuf Steve.

According to him, the electoral act has provided serious punishment for any of its officials or ad-hoc staff caught violating it.

He said it became necessary, therefore, for the corps members to avoid acts capable of tarnishing their image, the scheme and eschew being used negatively by politicians during the 2019 general elections.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ladan Baba, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had requested for the use of 44,000 corps members as adhoc staff during the election.

According to him, the scheme can only provide the electoral body with over 15,000 ad-hoc staff to conduct the 2019 elections in the state.

Baba also disclosed that the Kano NYSC has fished out the best three in each category of camp officials to be honoured.

The coordinator said the decision to honour the best camp officials was due to their dedication, determination, honesty and commitment since the beginning of the exercise.

“The NYSC officers and collaborating agencies have so far proved to be hard working, loyal and dedicated team players.

Therefore, we have chosen the best among them to be honoured during our traditional award night,” he said.

The coordinator commended the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, for introducing the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), during the orientation exercise.

“Unemployment is one of the major challenges in the country; therefore, the introduction of the skills acquisition programme will help in reducing the challenges.

“As a graduate, you must not wait for white collar-job, you can be the self reliant when you learn hand work, through which you can be the boss of yourself and even others”.