2019: NPG declares support for Anyaso

A professional group, the Center for Peace Reorientation and Human Development, also known as the Nigerian Peace Group, NPG, has declared support for Chima Anyaso in his bid to represent Bende Federal Constituency of Abia state at the federal House of Representatives come 2019.

In a statement released yesterday and signed by the group’s President, Dr. Ikem Ume-ezeoke, the group praised Anyaso for his legacy of outstanding service to his people of Bende and various achievements Anyaso has recorded in business. Ume-ezeoke noted that Anyaso has demonstrated the true mark of leadership in all the ventures he has been involved and therefore will be a great asset to Nigeria when elected saying “Anyaso is a man with an excellent character. As a young Nigerian, he has distinguished himself in business and in charitable service. We are proud of him and by this statement offer our full support for the realization of his ambition”.

It would be recalled that Chima Anyaso recently defeated incumbent house member, Nnenna Ukeje, to clinch the House of Representatives’ ticket under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Anyaso’s emergence has been welcomed by many groups as he is reckoned to have tremendous support among his people of Bende because of his charitable involvement and investment in early childhood education. The Igbere-born businessman is widely believed to have a large amount of goodwill and experience sufficient to champion development focused programs as well as being well positioned to be the voice of youths in the legislature.