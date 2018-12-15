2019: Lagos commissioner seeks support for APC’s Sanwo-Olu

Dr Abdulateef Abdulhakeem, Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, on Saturday called on the residents to support the APC Governorship Candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who, he said, would build on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode’s achievements.

Abdulhakeem solicited the support at the one year anniversary celebration of a political group called “Itesiwaju Eko Foundation”.

The occasion held at Ejigbo, Lagos State.

He urged Lagos residents, particularly President Muhammadu Buhari’s loyalists, not to allow the rift among some politicians to deter them from supporting APC in the state.

He said that re-election of APC in Lagos State would facilitate infrastructure development of the state.

Abdulhakeem said that the political group was already mobilising Lagos residents in favour of the APC candidate.

“Nobody should make an attempt to destroy the good works of Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

“Ambode is fully with Sanwo-Olu; nobody should misrepresent what is happening in government.

“The entire state cabinet is fully with Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

Abdulhakeem, who is also the Director, Conflict Resolution of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Independent Campaign Organisation, called on all APC members to reconcile any differences.

He said: “Understand that power and authority are in the hands of God. We must work together.

“If anybody says he wants to vote for Buhari and not vote for APC candidates at the National Assembly, then he has not voted for Buhari.

“We need a National Assembly that would be on the same page with the Federal Executive Council to move the country forward.

“Also, if you vote for Sanwo-Olu and you do not vote for members of the House of Assembly, you have not voted for him because the legislature is an apex institution and an important organ of government.”

Abdulhakeem, therefore, called on APC faithful to come together for continuity of the party.

“Chief Bola Tinubu was succeeded by a performing governor in the person of Mr Babatunde Fashola, who was again succeeded by another performing governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode.

“I assure you that Sanwo-Olu will also be a great successor to complete the good works of Ambode,” he said.