2019: I have also forgiven all those who might have wronged me – Maku

Nassarawa-Eggon (Nasarawa State) – Labaran Maku, Nasarawa state Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has apologised to his people of the Eggon nation to forgive him, if he had wronged them in the cause of pursuing his political ambition.



Maku, who was a former Minister of Information, gave the apology on Sunday in Nassarawa-Eggon while addressing people at the 2018 Eggon cultural carnival.

Makun said: “As humans, we are not God, therefore, we are bound to offend each other sometimes unknowingly in the cause of carrying out our activities.

“So, some of the actions I took in the past might have offended some of my brothers and sisters, forgive and forget the past, to enable us forge ahead as a united family.

“I have also forgiven all those who might have wronged me, as I have come to realise, as a leader, that I should carry everybody along despite their shortcomings.”

He called on the Eggon people to use the carnival for self reevaluation, with a view to fashioning out ways of placing the Eggon nation on the path of prosperity.

Maku also cautioned his supporters against retaliating any attack him by his opponents.

He urged them to engage on issue- based campaign and reject any form of inducement in order to forestall rigging.

Maku, therefore, promised to be accessible, accountable and run an administration that would give priority to employment, poverty reduction among others, if elected. (NAN)