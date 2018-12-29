2019: Hoodlum attacks AD guber candidate in Oyo

By Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

It appears that violence which had characterized Oyo State politics may have resurfaced again as an unidentified man attacked the gubernatorial candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in the state, Mr Ayodele Hakeem Alao in his car.

The attacker smashed the glass of the door at owner’s corner but before he could get to the politician, he had alighted from the car and ran inside the party office.

Speaking on the attack, the Director General of the campaign organization for the AD candidate, Mr Ademola Adeniji who said everybody was running for cover when the hoodlum attacked.

Adeniji said, “You know we are in a critical time. It is very unfortunate that we found ourselves in this mess again. We thought thuggery and hooliganism had become a thing of the past in the state, but this kind of thing happened.”

“On my way to office, I saw the glass of the vehicle of my boss was smashed. As soon as he was coming into the premises, a man rushed inside and smashed the glass of the car. But, before he could get to the gubernatorial candidate, he had escaped and rushed into the office.”

“We don’t know the intention of the attacker. The hooliganism we were not praying for has returned to the state. The issue is a source of concern”.

“We have asked our security department to take over.”

When asked if any political party candidate had made overture to him, he said it was a normal thing in politics but there was no quarrel between him and any other.”

“Everybody tried to invite him and he didn’t quarrel with anyone. Even, the other faction in the party came here this morning and we discussed.”

On the chances his party has in the 2019 election, he said, people were fed up with the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress and that AD, the party that still cherishes ideologies of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Chief Bola Ige, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, late Lamidi Adesina, former governor of Oyo State, is the only alternative.