2019 FIFA WWC: Tough draw for Super Falcons

By Ben Efe

Nine-time African Women Cup of Nations champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria have been handed a tough draw at the 2019 FIFA Women World Cup billed for France next year.

At the conclusion of the draws made in La Seine Musicale in Paris, France, the Super Falcons coaches and players found themselves in group A with the hosts, France, South Korea, and Norway, nations who on paper have a better rating. And to survive, the Super Falcons must have to up their game much better than they displayed at the 2018 AWCON in Ghana, where they won their last two games on penalty shoot-out to retain the trophy.

However, midfielder Ngozi Okobi said the team would be adequately prepared to face the challenge.

“Of course we have to be prepared to face tough opponents. I know we have players who are capable. “All we need is just good preparation for the girls and I promise it is going to be a different outing this time around.”

The best outing for the Super Falcons was in the 1999 when they reached the quarter-final. At the 2015 edition in Canada, the team held so much hope after they posted a 3-3 draw with Sweden, only to succumb to Australia 2-0 and USA 1-0.

In the latest FIFA World rankings the Super Falcons dropped a step from 38 to 39 despite winning the AWCON in Ghana and knowing his team faces a tough task, coach Thomas Dennerby has harped on the need for the Super Falcons to step up their preparations. In his first match with the team, Dennerby suffered an 8-0 whitewash by the same French team back in April.