2019 FIFA WWC: Super Falcons won’t make up the numbers in France, Pinnick assures

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has reiterated the federation’s desire to give the Super Falcons the best of preparations for the FIFA Women World Cup next in France.

The Super Falcons have dominated the African continent for years, but have yet to translate that into the global scene. Pinnick, indicated that is about to change as the NFF remains focused on giving the nine-time African Women Cup of Nations champions a lift.

“We aren’t going to France to make up the numbers of participating nations, but to play and make a respectable impact.

“As you know, there are only two free windows before the World Cup, but we decided that instead of playing friendly matches the team will embark on an invitational tournament to boost their preparations.

“I can confirm to you that come January 14 next year the team will be heading to Asia where they will play the likes of Korea who happen to be in our group, China and Canada who are amongst the biggest nations when it comes to women’s football,” Pinnick said.

Nigeria were drawn in Group A alongside hosts France, Norway and the Korea Republic and the team begin it’s campaign against Norway.

Meanwhile team captain Onome Ebi thanked the NFF for its renewed interest in women football. This was after all their allowances were settled thus avoiding the drama of 2016 when the girls launched a week long protest.

“I just want to say a very big thank you to the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, the Board members and the Management and Staff for fulfilling their promises and paying all our bonuses.

“Including the special winning bonus that the President promised us for the final, all have been paid. I also want to thank Nigerians for their love and support.”