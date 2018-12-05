2019 FIFA WWC: Super Falcons to know opponents Dec 8

By Ben Efe

Nine times African Women Cup of Nations champions, Super Falcons of Nigeria will on Saturday, December 8, know their 2019 FIFA Women World Cup opponents with the draw billed to hold in France.

With all Confederations qualifying series decided, players and coaches are anxiously looking forward to knowing their group opponents and which Cities in France they would be playing, when the tournament kicks in June 2019. It would be the eight edition of the FIFA Women World Cup which began in 1991 and Nigeria have made it a birthright to be present in all tournaments. Nigeria posted her best performance so far in the tournament in 1999 reaching the quarter-final before losing to Brazil 4-3.

Having dominated the African continent Nigerian football fans are hoping that Super Falcons will put up a good showing in the France 2019 edition. The Super Falcons, fresh from AWCON win in Ghana have had fans calling for more improvement from the players if they are to make any impact.

Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick stressed the need for good and adequate preparations to put the Super Falcons in a competitive mood. Meanwhile the girls have been granted leave to see their families and are expected back on Sunday in Abuja for their expected hand shake with the President Muhammadu Buhari Monday or Tuesday next week.

Qualified: AFC: Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand

CAF: Qualified: Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon

CONCACAF: Qualified: USA, Canada, Jamaica

CONMEBOL: Brazil, Chile, Argentina

OCEANIA: New Zealand

UEFA: France (host), Spain, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, England, Netherlands