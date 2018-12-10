2019 FIFA WWC: French coach refuses to write off Super Falcons

France women coach, Corrine Diacre has refused to take into account the 8-0 bashing, her team gave Nigeria’s Super Falcons during a friendly earlier in the year, in looking ahead to the group A matches of the FIFA Women World Cup in France.

Nigeria will play France, Norway and South Korea in group A and on paper the Super Falcons it seems are the weakest team in the pairing, but Diacre said she won’t write off any team.

“The Nigerians are champions of Africa, even if we beat them very clearly lately. Their defeat at home was very beneficial for them,” said the 44-year- old Diacre who played 121 times for the French team.

Ranked number three in the world, French women are looking to emulate their male counterparts who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup back in June.

Super Falcons coach Thomos Dennerby said the Nigeria women have a chance of advancing from the group. “We have a good chance to come to the knockout games. Norway and Korea DPR,

“France is one of the favorites but we will give them a fight. A draw game would be a success. But most important is that we have a good chance to go past the group stage. “The two games against Norway and Korea DPR are very open games and we a very good chance to come through to the knockout stages.”