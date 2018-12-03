2019 election will be easy for Okowa -Karo

The Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Marine Development Mr. Karo Ekewenu has congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over his achievements in the past years as Governor noting that the 2019 election will be easy for the governor.

karo who spoke during the weekend described Governor Okowa as a governor of unprecedented achievements.

“Looking at the past three years of Governor Okowa’s administration, we are grateful to God Almighty for using the governor to transformed our Dear State.

The Delta State of then is no longer the Delta of today, many things have changed looking at the peaceful transformation of the state by the Governor Okowa Administration.

Due to the achievements recorded by the Governor in Strategic Wealth creation projects and provision of jobs for all Deltans; Meaningful peace-building platforms aimed at political and social harmony; Agricultural reforms and accelerated industrialization; Relevant Health and Education policies; Transformed environment through urban renewal, I am confident that the 2019 governorship Election in Delta State Will Be Easy For Gov Ifeanyi Okowa.

The People’s Democratic Party PDP in Delta State is a grassroots party, unlike the All Progressives Congress APC which has no structure in Delta State.

Come 2019, the People’s Democratic Party PDP will Defeat the All Progressives Congress APC flat in Delta State ” he said.