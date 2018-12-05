2019: CUPP adopts Atiku

lSays APC’s Next Level, evil scheme

ABUJA—Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has adopted the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as its sole candidate for February 2019 presidential poll.

Convener of CUPP, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, who made the disclosure while addressing a world press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said the former vice president met the criteria used in the choice of a presidential candidate for the coalition.

Oyinlola noted that CUPP, an umbrella body of 45 registered political parties in the alliance, arrived at the decision, based on Atiku’s experience in administration, economic management and politics.

He declared: “After a painstaking assessment of what we have across the coalition parties and after processing the candidates’ suitability, using these criteria, the steering committee, hereby, submits that a former vice president and candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the best and his party the most virile of all the options before us.”

Oyinola, who was assisted by National Chairman of Progressives Peoples Alliance, PPA, Chief Peter Ojonugwa Ameh, said: “We, therefore, chose him as CUPP’s candidate for the 2019 presidential election.”

He charged members of the coalition to hit the ground running, reminding them that their main challengers were already in war mood, having launched what they called THE NEXT LEVEL.

He stated further: “We must prove to them that we are the masters in this enterprise and tell them that Nigerian people would not follow them (the APC) to THE NEXT EVIL scheme they have designed for our country.

“I welcome all of you to this very important general meeting of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP. You will recall that at the inauguration of the steering committee of CUPP, we were saddled with the responsibility to midwife and supervise the selection of a joint presidential candidate for the coalition.

“In furtherance of this objective, therefore, the steering committee invited all political parties in the coalition to forward to us memoranda detailing their suggested ideas on how the candidate of the coalition should emerge and the criteria to use.

“The response was very impressive and rich. The steering committee, which, as you all know, has every coalition party represented in it, distilled the suggestions, the aggregate of which was used to arrive at the result we are about to submit today.

Criteria

“However, before we go into the results, ladies and gentlemen, it is necessary to first enumerate the identified criteria we used in arriving at the choice of presidential candidate for this coalition.

‘’In other words, we graded the candidates of all the parties using these criteria: national acceptability of candidate and party, strength of the structure of candidate and party across the country, competitiveness of the candidate’s party vis a vis our major challenger, the APC.

“Financial strength of candidate and party, access to financial resources, capacity and readiness to prosecute the election across the about 120,000 polling units in the country.

“Competence, capability, and credibility of the candidate, acceptability of candidate locally and internationally, candidate’s experience in administration, management of economy and politics.”