2019: Commercial drivers declare support for Ayade

Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade’s second term bid got a boost at the weekend when thousands of commercial drivers in the state declared total support for him.

At a rally in Calabar, the state capital, the drivers, under the aegis of Unified Commercial Drivers Association of Cross River State, said after a diligent assessment of all the gubernatorial candidates, they came to the conclusion that Ayade’s re-election was the best for the state.

Chairman of the association, Pastor Thomas Okon assured the governor of their votes saying: “Our digital governor has achieved so much in three and a half years and therefore deserves a re-election.”

Describing Ayade as a final man, one stop shop, the man with the spread, flare, style and panache, the cabs association boss said: “We as a body have come to a conclusion after due consultation that your programmes are laudable and deserve a pat on the back. Your second term is therefore, non negotiable.

“We know you feel our pains, that is why we want to say thank you today for being there for us.”

Responding, Ayade reiterated his determination to ensure that no one in the state lacks sustainable economic empowerment.

“This is the reason for my government’s aggressive industrialization drive. I am building the industries to create jobs, to empower the people,” he said.