2019: ‘Candidates’ implosion could cost PDP dearly in Bayelsa’

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) group known as Baissa PDP Progressive has said that the implosion of candidates for the 2019 general election could cost the party dearly.

The group in a statement on Tuesday signed by Mose Akene lamented that the PDP structure in the state, has slowly been creating and exploiting fault lines within the leadership of the state to perpetuate power.



The group said that the ‘issues that greeted the recent sham called primaries in the state were long in the works as the governor and his so called “restoration caucus” had shut out respected leaders of the party for selfish gain.’

The group further said that government has played the second fiddle and that the people have become disenchanted with the hardship that has been meted on them.

The group called on the leadership of the party at the national level as well as other stakeholders to give more than usual attention to brewing crisis that, like a sudden cardinal arrest consuming the party.

The statement further said that ‘Bayelsa people have been PDP through and through since the fourth republic began, but the party cannot afford to go to sleep believing the people will always choose its candidates by default.

‘The hardships at the federal level do not mean that Bayelsans cannot choose other options if pushed to the wall as the insensitive government of the state is doing on a daily basis.

‘Dickson would be well advised to allow the democratic principles for which the PDP is known to prevail in Bayelsa as the victory of the PDP in the state has always been driven by the fact that the people feel a sense of belonging in its internal processes and governance.

Any attempt to take the people for granted will be met with rejection at the polls and the national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus must make it a cardinal objective to ensure that the state does not fall to predators who call themselves “restoration boys”, the spirit and principle of “Power to the People” must permeate the entire structure in the state for continued strengthening of the hand of PDP in Bayelsa state.