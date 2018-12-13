2019: CAN denies endorsing Buhari for second term

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, has dismissed as fake news the report in some online media that the umbrella christian body has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in office.

Ayokunle made the dismissal on Thursday in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, his Special Assistant, Media & Communications to the CAN President, in Abuja.

Recall that CAN had met behind closed doors with 14 presidential candidates to ask them their credentials for aspiring to the highest office in the land as well as to interrogate their plans for the nation including the church. However, the outcome of the parley was yet to be made public.

Reacting to the rumoured endorsement of President Buhari sequel to the meeting, Oladeji quoted the leadership of CAN as saying that the report was a product of mischief makers bent on tarnishing the image of the Christian body ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a news story published by an online platform that has become notorious for publishing fake stories.

“According to the story, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the second term in office after CAN had met with some 14 Presidential candidates in Abuja. There was nothing like that either before, during or after the parley.

“At the tail end of the programme, the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle, who briefed the press, did not say any of the candidates has been endorsed.

“So, where did His Eminence inform these liars and mischief makers that CAN has endorsed President Buhari for a second term?

“We appeal to members of the public to beware of those who are fabricating this fake news for whatever reasons.

“We challenge the online platform that published this fake news to provide relevant footages and audio clip to back up their report.”