2019: Buhari will not only be defeated, he will be retired – Atiku

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said come February 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari will be retired to his Daura hometown after the polls.

The former Vice President who was reacting to Adams Oshiomhole ‘s remarks on Wednesday that he would suffer a heavy defeat in 2019, said Nigerians who have been subjected to untold hardship by the Buhari administration remain the sole determinant of the electoral outcome.

Speaking through his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku tasked Oshiomhole to prepare for the fate that awaits him, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the polls.

“It is not political soothsayers like Oshiomhole that will determine the outcome of the elections but let it be known to him that President Buhari will not only be defeated, he will be retired to his beloved Daura in 2019.

“Does Oshiomhole think that Nigerians are fools? What will determine the direction of votes are the insecurity challenges, job losses, pain, anguish and economic strangulation that this incompetent government has subjected Nigerians to.

“For Atiku, it is about Jobs; for Buhari, it is hopelessness. For Atiku, it is about opportunities; for Buhari, it is insensitivity. For Atiku, it is about inclusiveness; For Buhari, it is clannishness. Atiku is all about Getting Nigeria Working Again.

“So, we urge Oshiomhole to keep his peace and allow Nigerians who have passed through hell in the hands of his principal, to cast their votes in a transparent, free and fair elections,” said Ibe.

The APC chairman had while playing host to a delegation of party women leaders from Edo state on a courtesy visit yesterday predicted defeat for Atiku, citing what he called his lack of political consistency.