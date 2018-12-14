2019: Buhari must go- Gana

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Professor Jerry Gana, has said everything legitimate would be done to ensure the defeat of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Gana, who spoke in Abuja on Friday shortly after a High Court affirmed him the authentic candidate of the SDP, said with him as the presidential candidate of the party, Buhari’s days as President are numbered.



Joining calls by other opposition candidates for Buhari to sign the amended Electoral Bill, the former Information Minister said every Nigerian, particularly the President, should be interested in processes that will guarantee free, fair and credible elections.

Hinting that his campaign would be issue based, Gana said his party would unveil a five-point agenda next week, adding that he would initiate moves to reconcile with the Donald Duke camp.

A court in Abuja had on Friday, voided the candidature Duke and declared Gana the presidential candidate of the SDP, declaring his victory at court as victory for the party and for democracy.

“We are not going to victimise anybody because this victory is not for Jerry Gana but victory for everybody”, he said.

The candidate expressed his readiness to abide by the Peace Pack already signed by other presidential candidate, saying that he was ready to go along with processes that will guarantee peaceful and credible elections.