Blockchain technology’ll gain wider acceptance in 2019 – Akideinde

The Regional Director for Boomplay and co-Founder of 360nobs.com, Oye Akideinde has declared that blockchain will be more widely accepted as a means of payment globally, especially in the entertainment sector by 2019.

He made the prediction at the recently concluded 2018 Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) which was help at Tech Park in Gbagada, Lagos. The Summit organised by one of Nigeria’s fastest growing tech company, Expoze, is one of the biggest tech conferences in Nigeria and it attracts a large gathering of tech startups and influencers.

Akideinde, who recently emerged as the Digital Entertainment Innovator of the Year at the 2018 Marketing Edge Brand and Advertising Excellence Award, told the summit that the global perspective of blockchain technology will change as it will become mainstream, as there will be more demand for it beyond the Fintech industry.

“My one big prediction is that block chain technology would be a big thing in Africa in 2019. The regulators will accept it. I see blockchain tech being adopted for other uses beyond just the fintech space… in entertainment, lifestyle and in other related fields,” he said.

Oye who is a thought leader in the tech industry and a much sought after speaker in conferences and summits within Nigeria and abroad also noted that videos will become even more relevant in the coming year.

While admitting that video was already a major phenomenon this year, he added that the rising adoption and penetration of smartphone and internet guarantees that video will become even more formidable in 2019. He also emphasized that another factor that will drive more video usage is reducing cost of data.

“Smart phones and internet penetration are still growing at an amazing rate therefore video ads and content which were big this year will become even bigger. Brands will be able to make use of video content more for their creatives and narratives. And I see a lot of influencers coming up with more innovative and original uses for videos.”

Akideinde has over 18 years working experience as a digital professional and entrepreneur. His work experience has been primarily in consumer goods, eBusiness, financial, media and digital sectors. He has been successful in IT, project management, strategy, product and business development, marketing, giving him a vast set of skills. As at December 2017, Boomplay had become one of the biggest music app in Africa with over 17million users. Boomplay Music currently has over 37million users on its music service.