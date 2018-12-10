2019: Atiku group tasks INEC on credible polls

By Dapo Akinrefon

LAGOS—THE AtikuObi Vanguard for Good Governance has called on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC National Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, to shun all forms of corruption during the 2019 general elections, saying Nigerians are tired of inconclusive and disputed election results.

The group, at an interactive session with newsmen in Lagos by its Director General, Mr. Tunji Iyanda, appealed to INEC strictly adhere to the electoral laws and play its constitutional role with diligence.

Iyanda said: “We call on the INEC National Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood and all INEC operatives to ensure strict adherence to all electoral laws and play their constitutional role with diligence and shun all forms of corruption. Nigerians are tired of inconclusive and disputed election results.”

Rallies for Atiku

Meanwhile, the Atiku Presidential View Support Group has expressed its determination to rally Nigerian women and youths in all the 36 states of the federation and Abuja as well as in all the 774 local government areas of the country to vote for former vice president, Atiku Abubakar in order to ensure the actualisation of his presidential ambition.