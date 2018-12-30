2019: Akoko North-East/West needs effective representation – Tunji-Ojo

Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, popularly called BTO is not a new comer in Ondo politics. Over the years, his name has grown to become a household name in the Akoko area where he hails from. In the 2019 elections, he will be flying the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its House of Representatives candidate for Akoko North/East/West Federal Constituency.

Born on May 1, BTO is an accomplished businessman and management consultant. He sits atop Matrix IT, New Planet Projects Limited and other thriving companies as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

A graduate of FUTA Staff School, Akure, London Metropolitan University, UK, Britannia Information Technology Training Academy in UK and Smith Health Care in UK where he bagged his Bachelors and Masters degree and other professional certifications.

He has worked with HSC Bank, Barclays Bank, T-Mobile across Europe and after giving so much value in building organisations in a foreign land, he considered it was time to go back home to add value to the society that made him. He returned to Nigeria and started his private business which has grown in leaps and bounds and has offered consultancy services to Federal Government and several of its agencies, and the National Assembly.

His aim for running to represent his people at the House of Representatives is to be able to bring effective representation closer to the people. “So running for House of Representatives is to be able to position our constituency to benefit from core development while also trying to create wealth,” he said in a recent interview.

To BTO, it is through effective representation that he can influence, persuade and lobby the Federal Government to intervene and embark on total reconstruction of the road in his constituency which have become an eyesore.

Tunji-Ojo highlighted three highly specific needs of his constituency that would make priorities if he is elected as a member of the green chamber in 2019.

The three-point agenda are: Infrastructural development; wealth creation, employment and empowerment; education and healthcare.

The first one which he said is key for him is infrastructural development, most especially the roads in Akoko because it will make life easier for the people who are mainly farmers and need to transport their produce to major towns to sell. He plans to lobby relevant agencies to ensure basic infrastructures are put in place.

“The roads in my constituency that is supposed to take few minutes now take more than one hour, as a grassroots person I know and feel what our people are going through plying that road daily. For me that road is a major thing for us. Also, electricity is very key for our people. Communities like Irun Akoko have not had power for years,” he said.

On wealth creation, he said:

“Wealth creation is very important to me, because if you don’t turn your constituency to economic hub that will make them survive on their own, you have not done anything. Look at Nnewi and Aba for example, the IGR of Nnewi and Aba today can compete better with some state capitals and these town are not state capitals that tells you don’t have to be in Lagos to prosper, you can be anywhere and thrive. Once we can create wealth for our people, it will reduce rural and urban migration.

“Part of the area we are looking at is employment facilitation; we must be able to facilitate employment for our graduates, both in the private and public sector for our graduates. We must be able to ensure our people get their fair share of federal character.

For our women and non graduates, we must be able to facilitate sustainable micro-credit loans, not the N20,000 and N50,000 loans. We must be able to help and assist them to key into government intervention programmes.”

His third agenda is on educational development and healthcare, which he said the facilities are presently in very deplorable states.

Tunji-Ojo said, “Apart from Irun-Akoko, no other community in my LGA has a general hospital. Whenever there is an emergency, the patient will have to be taken to Ikare. In partnership with the primary healthcare development agency we will facilitate the building of a primary healthcare centre in the communities that will bring quality healthcare closer to the people. It doesn’t have to be a mega building; it may be small but must be well equipped to cater for basic primary healthcare needs of the people.

I see no reason why there shouldn’t be 5 hospitals in my LGA, one each in Ajowa, Ikaram, Oke-Agbe, Arigidi, Ogbagi, and Irun. That’s one of our priority areas.

“How many of our schools have functional laboratories and computer centres, libraries? We must be able to use our involvement in government to facilitate some of these things. Some schools in my constituency don’t have chairs where students can sit on, some don’t even have windows,” he added.