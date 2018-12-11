2019: Abak 5 elders reaffirm support for Gov Emmanuel

By Harris Emmanuel

Elders of a formidable political bloc in Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, known as Abak 5, have adopted Governor Udom Emmanuel as the sole candidate for the gubernatorial election come 2019, even as they applauded the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Onofiok Luke for effectively discharging his duties in the state legislature.

The elders cited Governor Emmanuel’s selfless and determined efforts to fight for peaceful coexistence in the state, which had led to economic and infrastructural developments currently enjoyed in the state.

READ ALSO: Edo Assembly passes Bill to prohibit secret cults

The elders in a resolution by Okon Obot, Chairman Board of Trustees, Chief Soni Udom, Chairman, Uduak Essien, Secretary and S. Oyomette also condemned the crisis which rocked the state legislature.