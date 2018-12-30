2018 Gombe Christian intending pilgrims depart for Israel

The Gombe State Pilgrims Welfare Board (CPWB) says 237 Christian Intending Pilgrims are ready to depart for Israel.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Mr Joseph Bega disclosed this to newsmen in Gombe on Sunday during the farewell programme for the 2018 Intending Christian Pilgrims to the Holy Land of Israel.

According to him, the list of 237 intending pilgrims was submitted for approval, but 25 had visa problems.

He added that the 25 Intending pilgrims would have to substitute their names with relatives or friends below age 40, stressing that they had between Dec. 31 and Jan 4, 2019 to do so.

Abe spectator as Oshiomhole hands Cole Rivers APC flag

He also stated that the board was working towards establishing Jerusalem Pilgrims Association (JPA), Gombe State chapter in 2019.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the board and Mai Tangale, Dr Abdu-Buba Maisheru II, thanked Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo for providing the enabling environment for successful pilgrimage activities in the state.

Maisheru, represented by Rev. Isa Uba, said that Gov. Dankwambo had demonstrated inspirational leadership through the principle of equity, justice and fairness with divergent religious groups in the state.

Rev. Adamu Dauda, in his exhortation charged the intending pilgrims to pray for Gombe State and Nigeria, adding that the country needs prayers ahead of the 2019 general elections.

In his address, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe, charged the intending pilgrims to steer clear of acts that could dent the image of the country, saying that the state enjoys good image outside the country.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Charles Iliya, the governor assured the intending pilgrims of their accommodation, feeding, medical care, security and Pilgrims Travelling Allowance (PTA).

Dankwambo commended eight intending pilgrims who sponsored themselves, adding that such should be sustained as a way of partnering to ensure more intending pilgrims for Gombe.

The theme of the 2018 Intending Christian Pilgrims is: ‘Pilgrimage As a Tool for Divine Encounter with God and State Development ‘s.

The intending pilgrims will be air-lifted by 9:00 pm.(NAN)