2 Corona students among the best in SAT worldwide

By Oghenefego Obaebor

Despite the woes that have befallen Nigerian education sector in recent time, all hope is not lost yet as two sudents of Corona Secondary School Agbara, Ogun State were among the best globally.All stood still at the school premises when school authorities announced Ikenna Uruakpa and Anna Adobamen as second best in the Standardized Aptitude Test (SAT) Examinations world-wide.

Reacting,one of the students ,Ikenna Uruakpa, lauded his school, teachers and parents, adding that they contributed immensely toward his success.”They actually helped me a lot and especially external teachers that came to help us. If it were by my efforts alone, I couldn’t have made it academically. I am so happy to be this celebrated.Corona is a very lovely and great school of excellence.I advise every other student to work hard and put in more efforts and with enough practice, they will succeed”.

On her part, Anna Adobamen, the other winner said “I’m really excited and happy being one of the best in the world at this level. I owe God Almighty, our school, our ever supportive teachers and my parents a lot of thanks. I appreciate the fact that the school went an extra mile to engage external teachers that prepared us for the examination. It was really awesome to learn from top professionals you can ever find in different academic fields. They were really encouraging. I believe that with this milestone I have achieved in my academic pursuit, other students would be encouraged to put in more efforts to get better results”.

Meanwhile, in the 2018 UTME, another Corona student, Ibukun Oduntan scored an impressive 344 out of 400 to emerge second best nationwide.This is just as two other students emerged amongst the top five in the Nigerian Stock Exchange Essay Competition. In her speech, Principal of the school, Mrs. Chinedum Oluwadamilola, said ”It is good to excel in all aspects. It is a time to celebrate our commitment to values and purpose. We celebrate example, we celebrate efforts of those students who have made huge and commendable progress in their fields of learning. We celebrate each child’s effort.

”Not only in academic pursuit, but in all spheres of life such as sports, arts, behavior and the likes. Our speech and prize giving day is about the previous session, so this is the speech and prize giving day for the 2017/2018 academic session. In the year under review, our students; some of whom are now Alumni, performed fantastically well in public examinations as many of them exceeded their own expectations. They made excellent grades in the last May/June West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), with about 96% pass at distinction level in English, Maths and other subjects.

”Apart from Ibukun Oduntan, who scored 344 in UTME, ten of our students scored above 300 and 19 of them scored between 280 and 299.We are proud to note that many of them have since moved on to top brand global schools and doing very well. Also worth mentioning are the outstanding results of these students in the IGCMCE. While many students obtained enviable results, two of our students currently in year 12 now, Anna Adobamen and Ikenna Uruakpa performed brilliantly in all the subjects they registered for.