$2.8m laundered fund: Investigation ongoing, says EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says investigation is ongoing in a bank saga where two suspects were intercepted with 2.8 million dollars at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The money is believed to belong to a bank.

EFCC Acting Spokesman, Mr Tony Orilade, made this known in an interview with news men in Abuja on Saturday.

NAN reports that the suspects were arrested on Thursday.

“Upon their arrests, they were caught with consignments of two suitcases, containing $1.4 million each, totalling $2.8 million, at the departure lounge of the airport while about to board an Arik Air evening flight to Lagos.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed that they have been in the business of conveying cash for “some notable banks” for over six years and were in the process of doing same” for another bank when they were caught.

Orilade said the bank refused to honour EFFC’s invitation from the time of the arrest until the commission “had to go out with the story”.

“That was when they suddenly realised they need to honour the invitation.

“The two men arrested with the money were detatined because they have to offer relevant information.

“Be that as it may, thorough investigation has to be carried out as to the source and legitimacy of the money because we are not unaware that some financial institutions have yielded to being used to launder money.

“The way forward is that investigation is ongoing.

“Further investigation will reveal the next line of action,” Orilade said.(NAN)