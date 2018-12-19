19th NSF: Edo women pummel FCT by 9 wickets

Abuja – Team Edo’s women cricketers on Sunday pummelled their FCT counterparts by nine wickets at the ongoing 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abuja.



In the first innings, FCT scored 55 runs all out after 15.3 overs, while in the second innings Edo scored 56 runs for the loss of 1 wicket after 9.2 overs.

However, Edo won by 9 wickets as Favour Eseigbe emerged Player of the Match, having scored 13 runs out off 26 balls, with two wickets for 10 runs in 3.3 overs.

On the other hand, it was the other way round in the male category as FCT defeated Edo by 1 wicket.

In the first innings, Edo scored 91 runs all out after 19.1 overs, while in the second innings FCT scored 92 runs for the loss of 9 wicket after 19.4 overs.

Gbenga Ariyo of FCT emerged Man of the Match, having scored 14 runs off 23 balls and after taking 4 wickets for 7 runs in 2 overs.(NAN)