167 police officers absconded after learning they would join soldiers to fight Boko Haram

Afraid of joining the military to combat the dreaded Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east, 167 Nigerian police, who were on training at the Nigerian Army Special Forces Training School in Buni Yadi, Yobe State, Wednesday abandoned their duties and fled with their respective riffles.

Reports have it that the wanted officers absconded immediately they learnt that they would be deployed to locations where Boko Haram fighters are still active, especially communities along Nigeria’s border with Niger and Chad Republic.

Recall that the Inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had promised additional 2000 police officers that would complement the efforts of the military against rampaging terrorists in the volatile North-east. These 167 officers were among those deployed to assist soldiers in the terrorism fight.

However, documents exclusively obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, show that all the 167 officers have been declared wanted.

Security sources said messages had been sent to different mobile police units where the 167 officers were respectively drawn, with strident instruction that they must be tracked down, arrested and produced with escort because they might be harmful, especially since they fled with their arms.

The alert was sent to about 25 mopol units in 20 states across the country, with their names and service numbers attached. Like the military, there are usually serious consequences for refusing deployment in the police.

Since the officers are still within the rank-and-file, they are likely to face orderly room proceeding if found, and disciplinary actions could range from long suspension to outright dismissal, depending on the trial officer and individual context.

