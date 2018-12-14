14–year-old wins UBA Foundation essay contest

Two girls and a boy took the top three spots in this year’s edition of UBA Foundation National Essay Competition as 14–year old, Odjegba Divine Omesiri, emerged the overall winner, carting away a brand new laptop as well as an educational grant worth N2,000,000.00 to study in any African university of her choice. Odjegba, a student of International High School, Delta State, clinched the first position at the grand finale, which was held on Monday November 26th, 2018 at the UBA House, Marina Lagos. Divine beat 11 other finalists selected from over 6,000 entries from students of senior secondary schools across Nigeria. This year’s edition featured over 500 per cent increase in participation from pupils across every single state of the federation.

A visibly elated Odjegba who was accompanied by her mother, Mrs Odjegba, said she was excited to have come tops in the competition, adding that the experience has given her the confidence that she can face great challenges and emerge a winner. Winning the competition, she said, would help her pursue her childhood dreams of becoming a Gynecologist. “This is something I prayed about and worked hard to achieve. I was surprised to hear my name announced as the winner and my mother and I cried for joy. I am indeed very grateful to UBA and the Foundation for this huge opportunity and making me believe in myself. This grant will go a long way to support my bid for quality education”

The second prize went to Ozemoka Halimat Emesomi aged 15, of University Preparatory Secondary School, Edo State, who won a N1,500,000 educational grant and a laptop, while the third prize of N1,000,000 and a brand new lap top went to Adiankpo Ini-Iso Christopher, a 16- year-old. Christopher attends the Nigerian Christian Institute Akwa Ibom State. The other 9 finalists all received brand new lap tops.

Bola Atta, the MD/CEO of UBA Foundation while congratulating the winners commended them for their exceptional brilliance. “Every student who sent in an entry is a winner. To be confident about your writing skills and ambitious enough to enter a competition to further enhance your educational path is laudable.