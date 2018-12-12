12 hours marathon praise at GOFAMINT

By Adegbola Temitope & Olaleye Joseph

The Gospel Faith Mission International (GOFAMINT) King’s Assembly, Ikorodu organized a 12 hours praise program in appreciation to God for seeing members through the passing year.

The program which is the second of its kind started at 9am and ended at 9pm.

According to the resident Pastor Olugbenro Moradeyo, he was inspired to annually hold the program since last year when God gave the inspiration during a vigil. “ Initially we planned it to be 24 hours praise but due to logistics and some constraints, the church management agreed it should be done for 12 hours. Whole praise and nothing more”, he added. Moradeyo said after last year’s program, there were lots of testimonies, saying he believed that after this year’s 12 hours praise, more miracles shall happen.

According to him, when he was posted to the assembly few years back, he discovered that the congregation loves praising God but there was no enough opportunity because of time constraint during Sunday services, pointing out that the 12 hours praise alone to God was a means to satisfy their yearning for worship.

“Everywhere there are praises, the presence of God is always there, therefore we hope that not only this year but also in the forth coming years, as we continue to praise God, the presence of God will not leave us, and we will always enjoy the manifestation of His existence through healing, deliverance, lifting, promotion and blessings in all ramifications”, he stated.

Though, there were challenges, according to the resident pastor, there are better achievements this year than those of last year.

He blessed God for the program.

Moradeyo stated that since assumed office in the church as resident pastor, God had been faithful to his ministry because there had been lots of successes recorded like admission into higher institutions, weddings and naming ceremonies.

He said gospel songs cannot be compared with worldly songs because worldly songs are not spirit filled and life transforming , saying gospel songs carry God’s power. He prayed for the church and the country concerning the forthcoming elections The pastor asked God to give us right leaders.

One of the guests artists at the event- Emmanuel Obom, popularly called Psalm 150 – said he was called by God into the song ministry some years back and since then,though rough seem the road, God has always remained faithful.

One of the organisers of 12 hours praise, Abolade Seun, prayed for Gofamint King’s Assembly as a church destined to be great.

He made reference to the theme of the program which is SHOUTS OF JOY as one chosen by God, saying through this program everyone would have reasons to shout for joy now and in the coming year.

Another artist at the event, Elijah Daniel said he was born in Gofamint and a full member of it. He said King’s Assembly is a great church. He urged the youth to listen to more gospel songs than worldly songs as gospel songs add value to their lives promising that the 2019 edition of the program was going to be greater and powerful.

A member of the church, Adedamola Ogedengbe, expressed great joy at this year’s edition of 12 hours praise. Adesanya Oluwakorede, one of the invited guests said she has been singing for 10 years now, she has never relented in her service to God and prayed that nothing would snatch her away from the truth.

Furthermore, Oluwakorede emphasized that Gofamint king’s assembly is a glorious family and wherever they go, the beauty of Kings and Queens always show in there lives. After ministering, she thanked God for how far she had gone in singing ministry and she prayed for the church.

Pastor Tunde Akintajuwa, the Ikorodu district pastor finally prayed for the congregation and the nation especially as we move into a political stage and the destiny of the Nigeria.