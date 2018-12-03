THE Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, CIIN, will confer the 2018 honorary Fellowship on a former chairman of Punch Nigeria Limited, Chief Ajibola Ogunshola, on December 6.

Ogunshola, a maths graduate from the University of Ibadan, entered the insurance industry in October 1967 as an actuarial trainee in the actuarial department of the Eaglestar Insurance Company in London, and qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries in 1973. He has also held several insurance positions including the first life manager of old NICON,

the first Managing Director of Niger Insurance Plc, member of the governing council of the Nigerian Insurance Association, and non-executive chairman of Continental Reinsurance Plc. He was, from 1973 to 1983, a part–time lecturer in actuarial science at the University of Lagos and subsequently, an external examiner in insurance and actuarial science at the Ahmadu Bello University.

