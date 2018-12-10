10 minutes with Rio Ferdinand

By Desmond Ekwueme

Former England and Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand is in Nigeria on one of his assignments as the Global Ambassador of the brand Guinness (stout) dubbed fans made of more.

He had a brief chat with the media at the Corporate Head Office of Guinness on Oba Akran Way, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday. Yours Sincerely was there. Excerpt…..

I love Afrobeat

Nigerian music is enjoying massive acceptance in the UK. I personally love Afrobeat and I listen to it as my favourite



I Love Jollof Rice

I have a lot of experience here. I mean a lot of positive things about Nigeria. The fans, their passion for football, the music and the food. I enjoy Jollof and I will have more of it before returning to UK. I hope to try out other new things aside these to form part of my experience.

Jay Jay Okocha my favourite Nigerian footballer

I have respect for Nigerian players like Sunday Oliseh, (Rashidi) Yekini and (Nwankwo) Kanu but, Jay Jay Okocha is exceptional. He is my favourite Nigerian footballer. I followed him as his fan when he was with PSG. I and other kids do watch his games then. He is charismatic. He is talented.

I’m a Nigerian chief

Yeah, the last time I visited Nigeria, I was called a chief and I loved it. I remain a chief. Please address me as one…. (laughter)

My Impression Of Nigeria

The people are warm. They are very receptive. On my arrival at the Airport, it was a massive welcome. They are crazy football fans. They are very passionate about football. I think after Nigeria, the other people that are this crazy about football are in Asia, talking about China and Japan

Didier Drogba My Deadliest African Opponent

My deadliest African opponent is Didier Drogba who retired recently. He is very good. Drogba would be nowhere on the pitch for 90 minutes. He would be anonymous. He doesn’t do anything.

But just at a point you thought the game was over, he appears from nowhere and scores. That is how deadly he was. Another great player I respect is Samuel Eto’O. He is very good. Emmanuel Adebayor is also there but Drogba and Eto’O are the two unforgettables

Why I stopped boxing

Yesh, I decided to go into boxing after my footballing career. I trained and did all necessary. I was good to go but, they didn’t give me the license to go ahead. Perhaps they were scared that I will beat them all…. (laughter)

My problem with Man United

The problem with Man Utd is you don’t know who is going to play in Man United’s next game. The team files out each week without the fans knowing who to expect on the field.

In my days, the fans already know before each game that Vidic and I were going to be in the central defence. This is applicable in other departments of the team. We knew ourselves. This created a bond among the players and gave us the desired results, achievement and success.

If you ask Jose Mourinho who is going to be in his team for any game, he doesn’t even know….It is not that I am criticising him. It’s not in my character to do that. I cannot criticise the same team I support in the public. But truth must be told. I am saying this because the guy who asked me the question emphasised on comparing my time and the present team.

They are two different periods and mine was better. We had a team of players willing to work together by complementing each other’s especially in the area of weakness. We had a stronger team.

Guinness and I

Unlike other Ambassadors of global brands, most of them don’t know the brands they are promoting. But it is different in my case. While playing for Manchester United, I used to have few Guinness drinks in my refrigerator. We had the Guinness Ponche. It’s a different brand. I don’t drink them but I had them regularly in the refrigerator in any case the need arises. So you can understand the deep bond and affection that exist between Guinness and I.

This is the reason, I found it easier to align with the brand and the whole Ambassadorial responsibility. The concept FANS MADE OF MORE becomes a very attractive medium to relate with the fans and make them appreciate the brand and drink as the best.