You’re an interim gov lacking legitimacy, PDP tells Oyetola

OSOGBO—ALHAJI Adegboyega Oyetola was, yesterday, sworn in as the governor of Osun State, with a promise that his administration will mark a new beginning in the state.

Oyetola, who won the September 22 governorship election on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, was sworn in at Osogbo City Stadium, in Osogbo, Osun State.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that Oyetola arrived at the venue of the event with his wife, Kafayat and children at 11:40 am.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Oyobola Adepele-Ojo administered oath of office on Oyetola at 1:02pm, while his deputy, Benedict Alabi, took oath of office at 12:55 pm.

Oyetola took over from Rauf Aregbesola, who came into power on November 27, 2010.

Rule with fear of God, Buhari tells Oyetola

In his goodwill message, President Muhammadu Buhari urged Governor Oyetola to rule with human face and the fear of God.

The President, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, also urged him to be a governor for all.

Buhari said the peaceful transition from one government to another was a demonstration that Nigeria’s democracy had matured.

Buhari also commended Aregbesola for steering the ship of the state in the right direction in the last eight years and for handing over power to another APC governor, adding that government was committed to the completion of various infrastructure projects in the state.

Tinubu counsels gov

Also, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of APC commended Aregbesola for his achievements in office.

He said: “Aregbesola earned progressive mandate for eight years, developed progressive programmes and handed over to another progressive governor.

“This is not a mere achievement, and we pledge our total support, both of us in office or out of office for the continuity of the progressive government established by President Muhammadu Buhari. And we are not going back to greed, selfishness and corruption that held back our progress.”

Tinubu, however, urged Oyetola to embark on the same path that gave him honour to become governor, adding that the party was solidly behind him.

It’s a new beginning in Osun — Oyetola

In his speech, Oyetola said his administration marked a new beginning in the state, promising to deliver Osun for the president in 2019.

He said he would ensure that Osun people felt positive effects of the progressive government in the state.

He also said that his administration would ensure prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

Oyetola also said he would increase the revenue base, job creation, boost agriculture and food security as well accessible education and health.

He said: “My administration will promote growth, job creation, social protection and upgrade in standard of living of the people.”

NAN reports that APC governors at the event were Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos; Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Governor Yayaha Bello of Kogi.

Also present were the APC National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomole; the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his wife Sen. Oluremi; a former Ogun governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, among others.

You’re an interim gov lacking legitimacy, PDP tells Oyetola

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun State, has described the newly sworn-in governor of the state, “as an interim Governor whose legitimacy is questionable in the eyes of the public.”

In a statement, the state chairman of the party, Mr. Soji Adagunodo said the process, which led to the declaration of the APC candidate as winner of the Osun governorship election by INEC, “was riddled with the most brazen form of electoral robbery ever witnessed since the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.”

The party said: “The shameful conduct of the supposed electoral umpire and security agents especially during the supplementary election held on the 27th of September leaves a sour taste in the mouth of everyone with conscience and has remained a talking point in local and global political discourse.

“What further makes the legitimacy of the man being sworn in as governor stand on a shaky ground are the myriad of damming reports issued by a combination of local and foreign observers, the Nigeria Bar Association, the US, UK and EU missions and several others who witnessed the horrendous brutalisation of voters, harassment of journalists, open display of bias by electoral and security officials as well as other infractions committed against the people of Osun state during the so-called supplementary election.”